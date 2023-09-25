Daily roundup: Delivery man in Malaysia moves customer's stuffed toys away from rain - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Delivery man in Malaysia moves customer's stuffed toys away from rain

He delivered not only goods, but also smiles to his customers.

A delivery man in Malaysia was recently commended for going above and beyond his duty by helping a customer keep her stuffed toys away from an incoming storm... » READ MORE

2. Man spends $400 buying up 30 live fishes at Sheng Siong, releases them into Ghim Moh canal

He was out for a morning walk when he saw a peculiar sight — a man making his way down into a canal to release a styrofoam box filled with fish... » READ MORE

3. 'It was nice to introduce her to my colleagues': Desmond Tan on wife visiting him on drama film set in Malaysia and Thailand

Home can sometimes be a person instead of a place.

And when you are working overseas, the foreign environment and living situation may just make you long for some familiarity... » READ MORE

4. 'You are Indian, I am Chinese, you are the very worst': Private-hire driver caught in racist tirade against passenger

A private-hire driver has come under fire for his racist rant against a passenger, over the issue of a child seat requirement for her child.

A video recording of the altercation was posted by TikTok user Rhiley36746 on Sunday (Sept 24), and reposted on Wakeupsingapore's Instagram account, with a caption stating that "this Tada driver was being racist to my aunty and younger cousin"... » READ MORE

