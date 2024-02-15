Daily roundup: Diner shocked after paying $19 for Indian rojak in Tampines — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'None of the dishes were meat': Diner shocked after paying $19 for Indian rojak in Tampines
Crispy, hot and delicious — Indian rojak is a treat for the tastebuds, but how much are you willing to pay to enjoy it?
Facebook user Sirbutdork's lunch set him back by $19... » READ MORE
2. 'I had a hard time adjusting to my new life': Woman opens up about moving to Singapore alone at 14
It was love at first sight.
During a family vacation to Singapore, Grace Gumala admitted to being "captivated" by the country... » READ MORE
3. 'He's very romantic': Hayley Woo admits to dating Richie Koh
The first official local celebrity couple this year is local actors Hayley Woo and Richie Koh.
This was subtly confirmed by Hayley... » READ MORE
4. 'Should be paid at least $1,000': Singaporeans say maids here don't get paid enough
Are foreign domestic workers in Singapore paid enough? Not quite, according to some Singaporeans polled.
In a street interview conducted by media outlet Asianbossmedia and posted to TikTok on Feb 6, some people were asked... » READ MORE