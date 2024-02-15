Daily roundup: Diner shocked after paying $19 for Indian rojak in Tampines — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'None of the dishes were meat': Diner shocked after paying $19 for Indian rojak in Tampines

Crispy, hot and delicious — Indian rojak is a treat for the tastebuds, but how much are you willing to pay to enjoy it?

Facebook user Sirbutdork's lunch set him back by $19... » READ MORE

2. 'I had a hard time adjusting to my new life': Woman opens up about moving to Singapore alone at 14

It was love at first sight.

During a family vacation to Singapore, Grace Gumala admitted to being "captivated" by the country... » READ MORE

3. 'He's very romantic': Hayley Woo admits to dating Richie Koh

The first official local celebrity couple this year is local actors Hayley Woo and Richie Koh.

This was subtly confirmed by Hayley... » READ MORE

4. 'Should be paid at least $1,000': Singaporeans say maids here don't get paid enough

Are foreign domestic workers in Singapore paid enough? Not quite, according to some Singaporeans polled.

In a street interview conducted by media outlet Asianbossmedia and posted to TikTok on Feb 6, some people were asked... » READ MORE

