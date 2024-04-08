Daily roundup: Doctor alters names on attendance certificates, gets charged with forgery - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Doctor alters names on attendance certificates, gets charged with forgery

A doctor was handed four forgery charges on April 8 over altering the names on multiple certificates of attendance allegedly involving workshops linked to aesthetics procedures... » READ MORE

2. 'I was extremely nervous': Woman calls police after receiving overseas package containing 20g of white powder

A frightened woman called the cops after a suspicious package was sent to her East Coast apartment on Tuesday (April 2) evening.

Winnie, who declined to give her full name, told AsiaOne that the express delivery from China contained 20 grams of "white powder"... » READ MORE

3. 'It can get a bit lonely': Woman's journey to understanding a new faith leads to first fasting experience in Ramadan

Every year, Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan.

During this time, there is no intake of food or water from dawn to sunset... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian rapper Namewee under fire for faking death to promote his new song

Malaysian rapper Namewee is getting backlash from the public and his fans after recently faking his death.

He admitted to staging a bogus funeral on April Fool's Day to promote his new song When I'm Gone, which was released on Thursday (April 4) at 4.44pm... » READ MORE

