Daily roundup: Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded - and other top stories today

1. ​Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded

Hong Kong martial arts superstar Donnie Yen Tze-dan loves a challenge, and when it requires perfect timing and outrageous kicking moves he lives up to his reputation... » READ MORE

2. Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Competition is stiff in the world of F&B, and food-preneurs are constantly coming up with novel ideas to grab eyeballs and make a name for themselves... » READ MORE

3. Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A pair of twin sisters who were fined for assaulting staff of Simei Green condominium lost their appeals against their conviction on Wednesday, after making emotionally-charged arguments for close to four hours... » READ MORE

4. Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub

PHOTO: The New Paper

Over 500 fans gathered at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) yesterday afternoon to catch a glimpse of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo... » READ MORE