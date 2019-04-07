Daily roundup: Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded
Hong Kong martial arts superstar Donnie Yen Tze-dan loves a challenge, and when it requires perfect timing and outrageous kicking moves he lives up to his reputation... » READ MORE
2. Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Competition is stiff in the world of F&B, and food-preneurs are constantly coming up with novel ideas to grab eyeballs and make a name for themselves... » READ MORE
3. Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
A pair of twin sisters who were fined for assaulting staff of Simei Green condominium lost their appeals against their conviction on Wednesday, after making emotionally-charged arguments for close to four hours... » READ MORE
4. Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Over 500 fans gathered at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) yesterday afternoon to catch a glimpse of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo... » READ MORE