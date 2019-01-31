Daily roundup: Donnie Yen's 15-year-old daughter lands fashion spread in Cosmopolitan magazine - and other top stories today

1. Donnie Yen's 15-year-old daughter lands fashion spread in Cosmopolitan magazine

On Wednesday (Jan 30), the 55-year-old Hong Kong actor updated his social media accounts with a glowing post about his daughter's first feature in magazine Cosmopolitan HK... » READ MORE

2. Actress Jaylee Woo says reporter who harassed her has apologised, admits she feels 'really bad' over incident

Photo: Instagram/Jayley Woo

Late actor Aloysius Pang's girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, has admitted that she felt "really bad" about posting the screenshot which showed a Chinese daily reporter's insensitive text messages to her after the actor's death... » READ MORE

3. Tourists in New Zealand charged $860 for 5-minute taxi ride

Photo: Pixabay

One couple's holiday turned into a nightmare when they were charged over NZ$930 (S$860) for a five-minute taxi ride. The taxi meter read $10 upon arrival... » READ MORE

4. Pahang's Sultan Abdullah sworn in as Malaysia's King after historic abdication

Photo: AFP

Malaysia installed the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, as the country's new King after the last monarch abdicated in a historic first following his reported marriage to a Russian ex-beauty queen.... » READ MORE