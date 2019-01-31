Daily roundup: Donnie Yen's 15-year-old daughter lands fashion spread in Cosmopolitan magazine - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Donnie Yen's 15-year-old daughter lands fashion spread in Cosmopolitan magazine - and other top stories today
PHOTO: Facebook/Donnie Yen
AsiaOne
Jan 31, 2019

1. Donnie Yen's 15-year-old daughter lands fashion spread in Cosmopolitan magazine

On Wednesday (Jan 30), the 55-year-old Hong Kong actor updated his social media accounts with a glowing post about his daughter's first feature in magazine Cosmopolitan HK... » READ MORE

2. Actress Jaylee Woo says reporter who harassed her has apologised, admits she feels 'really bad' over incident

Photo: Instagram/Jayley Woo

Late actor Aloysius Pang's girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, has admitted that she felt "really bad" about posting the screenshot which showed a Chinese daily reporter's insensitive text messages to her after the actor's death... » READ MORE

3. Tourists in New Zealand charged $860 for 5-minute taxi ride

Photo: Pixabay

One couple's holiday turned into a nightmare when they were charged over NZ$930 (S$860) for a five-minute taxi ride. The taxi meter read $10 upon arrival... » READ MORE

4. Pahang's Sultan Abdullah sworn in as Malaysia's King after historic abdication

Photo: AFP

Malaysia installed the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, as the country's new King after the last monarch abdicated in a historic first following his reported marriage to a Russian ex-beauty queen.... » READ MORE

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement