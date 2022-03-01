Daily roundup: Dream Cruises' World Dream to cease operations; company currently assessing its ability to offer refunds — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Dream Cruises' World Dream to cease operations; company currently assessing its ability to offer refunds
The death knell sounded on Monday has been anticipated and dreaded for more than a month... » READ MORE
2. 'I put the P in empathy': SAJC student's rapping has got internet cheering for her
Some of them also came up with videos showing how they would vote for her even if they were not from the school... » READ MORE
3. 'Uncle Roger' Nigel Ng's insensitive joke about Ukraine angers netizens and he hasn't apologised
"Oops! Sometimes what's funny in your head isn't that funny in real life"... » READ MORE
4. Jackie Chan saved my life: Michelle Yeoh on the Supercop stunt that almost killed her
She called it "the worst stunt [in that film] where we could have had a very tragic accident"... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com