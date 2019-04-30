Daily roundup: Driver cuts lanes without signalling then gestures angrily at Toa Payoh - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mercedes driver cuts across 4 lanes without signalling then gestures angrily at biker at Jalan Toa Payoh

A Mercedes-Benz driver was caught on video cutting across several lanes then gesturing at a rider for not giving way to him at Jalan Toa Payoh... » READ MORE

2. 'Influencer' PM Lee avoided social media in the past because of what dad Lee Kuan Yew told him



Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information

1.2 million. That's the number of followers Lee Hsien Loong commands on Facebook... » READ MORE

3. Instant six-packs now possible at this plastic surgery hospital in Bangkok



Photo: Facebook/Masterpiece Hospital

Want a beach-ready body but don't have time to hit the gym? There's a place in Thailand that's offering a quick fix... » READ MORE

4. Durian season set to start in May, with peak hitting in June



Photo: The Straits Times

Durian lovers, rejoice. The durian season is expected to begin as early as next month. Durians from Malaysia are already trickling into Singapore... » READ MORE