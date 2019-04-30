Daily roundup: Driver cuts lanes without signalling then gestures angrily at Toa Payoh - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Mercedes driver cuts across 4 lanes without signalling then gestures angrily at biker at Jalan Toa Payoh
A Mercedes-Benz driver was caught on video cutting across several lanes then gesturing at a rider for not giving way to him at Jalan Toa Payoh... » READ MORE
2. 'Influencer' PM Lee avoided social media in the past because of what dad Lee Kuan Yew told him
1.2 million. That's the number of followers Lee Hsien Loong commands on Facebook... » READ MORE
3. Instant six-packs now possible at this plastic surgery hospital in Bangkok
Want a beach-ready body but don't have time to hit the gym? There's a place in Thailand that's offering a quick fix... » READ MORE
4. Durian season set to start in May, with peak hitting in June
Durian lovers, rejoice. The durian season is expected to begin as early as next month. Durians from Malaysia are already trickling into Singapore... » READ MORE