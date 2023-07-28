Daily roundup: 'Duck' craft collides with car, police called in after tourists demand refunds - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Duck' craft collides with car, police called in after tourists demand refunds

When a 'duck' craft collided with a private-hire vehicle on Wednesday (July 26) afternoon, a shouting match between several tourists and staff from a tour operator ensued.

The police were even called to mediate in the heated dispute, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

2. 'No regrets': Singapore lecturer sells house to raise $150k to finance 6 students' university fees

Go big or go home — This Singaporean lecturer has certainly gone big by selling his retirement home to raise $150,000 so he could send six students to study in Australia.

Frankie Yee, 56, first met the six international students from Uzbekistan in 2022 when teaching them at a private university here... » READ MORE

3. How expensive is Singapore? 2 tourists try to survive on a $50 budget for a day

Singapore has a reputation for being an expensive place to live in, and even tourists know that. But is it possible to explore our country on a tight budget?

Travel vloggers Jayesh Chhaya and Karolina Palussek from the UK and Poland, respectively, decided to put that to the test in a YouTube video uploaded on July 8... » READ MORE

4. Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt get married after 19 years together

It's been 19 years in the making, but Michelle Yeoh and her long-time fiance Jean Todt are finally married.

The news was shared by former Formula One driver Felipe Massa on Instagram today (July 28)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com