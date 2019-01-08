Daily roundup: Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop

Just when we thought that durian season is coming to an end, we caught wind of a piece of good news: durian season is coming back this National Day weekend... » READ MORE

2. 6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges

Photo: Unsplash

With the right travel credit card, you too can get complimentary access to airport lounges all over the world, even if you're not pulling a six-figure salary... » READ MORE

3. A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife

Photo: YouTube/VOGUE Taiwan

Vivian moved to Singapore in 2014 after marrying Singaporean businessman Sean Lee. The couple have a four-year-old son, Dalton... » READ MORE

4. Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million

Photo: The Business Times

The price reflects S$2,721 per square foot (psf) based on the freehold land area of 84,543 sq ft... » READ MORE