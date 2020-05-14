Daily roundup: Eason Chan reveals how he bullied his mum as a child - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I held a knife to my neck when my mum caned me': Eason Chan

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan has revealed himself to be quite the rascal when he was a child... » READ MORE

2. Woman, 39, arrested after bloody fight with husband in Punggol flat

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Blood was splattered across the walls and floor outside the flat, as well as within the unit's living room. There was also a white t-shirt stained with blood at the scene... » READ MORE

3. 9 suspects arrested for rioting at Chinatown apartment block following police manhunt over 3 days

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

Aged between 18 and 28, they were nabbed following a police manhunt over three days. Police had earlier arrested three persons at the riot scene on Sunday... » READ MORE

4. Tan Min-Liang responds to criticisms about requiring Razer Pay sign-ups to get free masks

PHOTO: Razer; ST / Desmond Foo

Objectively, Razer’s decision to give away millions of masks to Singapore residents is a generous gesture. But it’s been catching quite a bit of flak online... » READ MORE