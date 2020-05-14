Daily roundup: Eason Chan reveals how he bullied his mum as a child - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'I held a knife to my neck when my mum caned me': Eason Chan
Hong Kong singer Eason Chan has revealed himself to be quite the rascal when he was a child... » READ MORE
2. Woman, 39, arrested after bloody fight with husband in Punggol flat
Blood was splattered across the walls and floor outside the flat, as well as within the unit's living room. There was also a white t-shirt stained with blood at the scene... » READ MORE
3. 9 suspects arrested for rioting at Chinatown apartment block following police manhunt over 3 days
Aged between 18 and 28, they were nabbed following a police manhunt over three days. Police had earlier arrested three persons at the riot scene on Sunday... » READ MORE
4. Tan Min-Liang responds to criticisms about requiring Razer Pay sign-ups to get free masks
Objectively, Razer’s decision to give away millions of masks to Singapore residents is a generous gesture. But it’s been catching quite a bit of flak online... » READ MORE