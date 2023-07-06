Daily roundup: Eric Tsang shares whether he's worried as #MeToo sweeps Taiwan — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Eric Tsang shares whether he's worried as #MeToo sweeps Taiwan

With the recent wave of #MeToo movement sweeping across Taiwan's entertainment scene, one might wonder which celebrity would be involved next.

A former reporter from Singapore recently ran into veteran Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang who was filming a travel programme in Nagano, Japan... » READ MORE

2. 'Please give her a chance': Coco Lee's sister said mum refused to remove life support in hospital

Pop diva Coco Lee reportedly did not have suicidal tendencies before she took her life on July 2.

According to reports by Hong Kong media, the 48-year-old had been staying with her elder sister Carol in Hong Kong since she was discharged from hospital last month due to physical discomfort... » READ MORE

3. 'No one willing to take over, not even family': Popular Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh to close shop after 30 years

Tiong Bahru residents and foodies alike would be familiar with Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh, which can be identified by its iconic pig logo.

The decades-old establishment has been dishing out bowls of peppery Teochew-style bak kut teh to their customers and has even grown a loyal fan base... » READ MORE

4. Woman lists Louis Vuitton bag for sale on Carousell, ends up losing $10,000 to scammer

One woman recently learnt a costly lesson after putting her designer handbag up for sale.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, 28-year-old Lu shared that she listed her Louis Vuitton bag for $3,400 on Carousell on June 21... » READ MORE

