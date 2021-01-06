Daily roundup: Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan (S$365 million) from 2008 to 2018...» READ MORE

2. Filipino air stewardess, 23, dies after alleged rape at New Year's Eve party

PHOTO: Instagram/xtinedacera

On Jan 1, air stewardess Christine Angelica Dacera was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Makati City hotel room...» READ MORE

3. 7 best fixed deposit rates in Singapore (Jan 2021) - DBS, Maybank & more

PHOTO: The New Paper

Fixed deposit (sometimes called time deposit) accounts are low-risk investments that earn you interest over...» READ MORE

4. Chen Shucheng's 3-month-old bubble tea shop at Toa Payoh closes, but new Meme Xpress outlet opens in Bukit Batok under different management

Facebook/MEME XPRESS Singapore

The closure of the Toa Payoh outlet has not been updated on Meme Express's social channels. Instead...» READ MORE

