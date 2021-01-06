Daily roundup: Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death
Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan (S$365 million) from 2008 to 2018...» READ MORE
2. Filipino air stewardess, 23, dies after alleged rape at New Year's Eve party
On Jan 1, air stewardess Christine Angelica Dacera was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Makati City hotel room...» READ MORE
3. 7 best fixed deposit rates in Singapore (Jan 2021) - DBS, Maybank & more
Fixed deposit (sometimes called time deposit) accounts are low-risk investments that earn you interest over...» READ MORE
4. Chen Shucheng's 3-month-old bubble tea shop at Toa Payoh closes, but new Meme Xpress outlet opens in Bukit Batok under different management
The closure of the Toa Payoh outlet has not been updated on Meme Express's social channels. Instead...» READ MORE
