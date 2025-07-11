Daily roundup: Ex-diplomat Bilahari Kausikan weighs in on Trump's ambassador-nominee to Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'We should not prejudge him': Ex-diplomat Bilahari Kausikan weighs in on Trump's ambassador-nominee to Singapore

Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan has voiced his support for the nominee for the US ambassador to Singapore after his tough Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday (July 9).

Dr Anjani Sinha, an orthopaedics and sports medicine surgeon, drew sharp criticism after he repeatedly struggled to answer questions about Singapore... » READ MORE

2. I try Springleaf prata in a cup from a vending machine - how does it compare to the real deal?

Nothing unites Singaporeans quite like a bold take on a local favourite, especially one that sparks debate.

It seems that many were unable to fully wrap their head around the idea of purchasing roti prata from a vending machine... » READ MORE

3. 'Like a ghost town on some days': Some JB shops hit by drop in Singaporean visitors after VEP enforcement

Ever since the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) for Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia came into effect from July 1, some business owners are feeling the pinch — fewer Singaporean customers are walking in through their doors... » READ MORE

4. Chinese man with PhD from NTU, Masters from Oxford turns delivery rider after 10 failed interviews

A Chinese national who holds a PhD from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and a Master's degree from Oxford turned to food delivery after being rejected from 10 job interviews... » READ MORE

