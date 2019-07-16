Daily roundup: Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Pixabay
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes

Indonesian Endocrinology Association (PERKENI) chairman Ketut Suastika told tempo.co that one type of exercise that was not recommended was anaerobic or heavy physical activity... » READ MORE

2. Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill

PHOTO: The New Paper reader

Videos of the incident shared with The New Paper showed the group arguing outside a bar near the carpark yesterday... » READ MORE

3. Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts 

PHOTO: Instagram/Sammi Cheng

Hui was met with shouts and boos from Cheng's fans, who have probably not forgiven him for cheating on his wife... » READ MORE

4.  Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The family is forced to whisper to prevent triggering their neighbour's manic episodes. Even the sound of lights turning on can lead to violent pounding on the wall.... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family&#039;s life a misery
Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
OG founder&#039;s grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover&#039;s husband
OG founder's grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover's husband
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
22 Bangkok Skytrain stations checked after slab-fall
22 Bangkok Skytrain stations checked after slab-fall
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Fashion obsessives&#039; Singapore label is a labour of love
Fashion obsessives' Singapore label is a labour of love
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert

SERVICES