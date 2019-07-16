Daily roundup: Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes

Indonesian Endocrinology Association (PERKENI) chairman Ketut Suastika told tempo.co that one type of exercise that was not recommended was anaerobic or heavy physical activity... » READ MORE

2. Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill

PHOTO: The New Paper reader

Videos of the incident shared with The New Paper showed the group arguing outside a bar near the carpark yesterday... » READ MORE

3. Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts

PHOTO: Instagram/Sammi Cheng

Hui was met with shouts and boos from Cheng's fans, who have probably not forgiven him for cheating on his wife... » READ MORE

4. Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The family is forced to whisper to prevent triggering their neighbour's manic episodes. Even the sound of lights turning on can lead to violent pounding on the wall.... » READ MORE