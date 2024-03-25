Daily roundup: Exo's Doh Kyung-soo to hold first solo fan concert in Singapore in September — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Stand by, Singapore Exo-L and Dandanies (his group and solo fandom names)!

Doh Kyung-soo (also known as D.O.) will be holding his first solo fan concert Bloom since debuting with the South Korean boy band Exo in 2012... » READ MORE

2. 'Some people said I was crazy': Ex-SIA cabin crew shares why she left Singapore for new life in Canada

In 2019, Febby Lyan made the big decision to swap a life in Singapore for one in Canada.

No doubt, it was a massive change but this wasn't particularly new for the Jakarta-born woman... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean teen scores K-pop trainee contract after Fifty Fifty audition

Singaporean schoolgirl Joye Cai will be going to South Korea to train as a K-pop star.

The 15-year-old Secondary 4 student at St Joseph's Institution International took part in a preliminary audition held here in February to find new members for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty... » READ MORE

4. Kampong Glam bazaar food vendor under fire for 'passive-aggressive' responses to food review

This stall owner is cooking up more than just fries and hotdogs, and their comments have left some netizens quite outraged... » READ MORE

