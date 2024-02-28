Daily roundup: Expect to pay more for Johor hotels from March due to tax hike - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Expect to pay more for Johor hotels from March due to tax hike

Be prepared to pay more for your next hotel stay in Johor.



Hotel prices in Malaysia are expected to rise up to 30 per cent following an increase in Sales and Services Tax (SST) from Thursday (March 1), Malaysian news outlet Sinar Daily reported... » READ MORE

2. 'Falling from the tree every day': Musang King hits $10 per kg thanks to bumper crop

The recent hot and sticky weather might be annoying for those out and about, but durian lovers are rejoicing... » READ MORE

3. 'Travelling didn't bring much excitement anymore': Ex-SIA stewardess shares downsides of being a cabin crew

The life of a cabin crew seems glamorous to many, what with its perks like free holidays and good salaries.

But just like any other job, it has its downsides too... » READ MORE

4. Ah Boys' Maxi Lim now works for columbarium: 'Something meaningful to do outside of my acting career'

He's done acting, boxing and F&B ventures. Now, Maxi Lim is stepping into yet another industry... » READ MORE

