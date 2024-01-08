Daily roundup: Expect shorter waiting times of below 3 years for some BTO flats up for sale this year — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Expect shorter waiting times of below 3 years for some BTO flats up for sale this year: HDB

Those looking to buy flats this year can look forward to getting their keys quicker.

More than 2,800 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats launched this year will come with shorter waiting times of less than three years... » READ MORE

2. Benz Hui's daughter holds Singapore wedding, Lee Bee Wah, Hugo Ng and others attend

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine held a second wedding ceremony with her Singaporean husband Shane Sim at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore last Saturday (Jan 6).

Based on a report by Shin Min Daily News yesterday, when Benz, 75, was asked to give wedding advice to the couple, he said: "There is no best decision in life, you can only do your best after making a decision... » READ MORE

3. 'She can buy 2 Rolex watches every month': Hong Kong YouTuber shocked by salaries of people working in Singapore

Ever wondered about how much people living in Singapore earn?

Hong Kong YouTuber Torres Pit is curious too... » READ MORE

4. Mouldy sofa, hole in sink: Condo unit in disarray after tenants 'disappear'; over $10,000 in rent owed

Renting out your home can be an extra source of passive income, but it may sometimes result in additional expenses.

Such was the case for one woman Wang, who leased her four-bedroom condominium unit in Ang Mo Kio to a Spanish expatriate family of three. They signed the contract in August last year, and in September, the family moved in... » READ MORE

