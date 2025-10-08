Daily roundup: FairPrice Group first in Singapore to operate driverless vehicles on public roads — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

FairPrice Group has received approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to operate driverless vehicles on public roads to transport goods.

In a statement on Wednesday (Oct 8), the company said it is the first organisation in Singapore to receive approval from LTA… » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan reportedly in ICU in critical condition

Shirley Kwan is reportedly hospitalised and in critical condition.

Hong Kong media reported yesterday (Oct 7) that the 59-year-old singer was admitted to the intensive care unit for emergency treatment… » READ MORE

3. 'Sad to me as well as my workers': Noodle store Yumen Hut shutters after 16 years

After 16 years of serving noodles, Yumen Hut is shuttering its outlet at E!Avenue@Downtown East.

Its last day was on Oct 5, the business announced in a Facebook post… » READ MORE

4. 'Free meal while we bear the cost': Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee accuses customer of cheating refund

An eatery in Ang Mo Kio has accused a customer of trying to cheat his way to free meals by submitting dubious refund claims through food delivery platform Grab.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Eleanor Ng, the owner of Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee, said that they have encountered the same custome… » READ MORE

