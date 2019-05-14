Careers

Daily roundup: Fala Chen marries French boyfriend - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Fala Chen marries French boyfriend - and other top stories today
PHOTO: Instagram/Fala Chen
AsiaOne
May 14, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong actress Fala Chen marries French boyfriend

Chen met Straschnov in 2016 and the couple had a discreet wedding in France... » READ MORE

2. Man charged in latest NUS Peeping Tom case


Photo: Facebook

The National University of Singapore (NUS) student who allegedly filmed a female hallmate in the shower last Saturday changed his clothes immediately to avoid being identified, said the police... » READ MORE

3. Boy, 5, injured after slipper gets caught in Jewel Changi Airport's escalator


Photo: Lianhe Wanbao reader

The boy held back his tears while he waited for help, a witness surnamed Lee told Lianhe Wanbao... » READ MORE

4. Tanya Chua gets back together with French beau for the third time


Photo: The Straits Times

If you've been following the 44-year-old on Instagram, you'll spot some hints that the couple has rekindled their relationship... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup celebrities NUS (National University of Singapore) Changi Airport Voyeurs
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement