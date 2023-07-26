Daily roundup: Family of otters intrude into Bukit Merah HDB estate to gobble up resident's 7 koi - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Family of otters intrude into Bukit Merah HDB estate, gobble up resident's 7 koi

Otters versus koi. No prizes for guessing what happens next.

A resident in Bukit Merah was devastated upon returning home from dinner to find a family of otters having a feast of their own — on his prized koi... » READ MORE

2. Scammed by landlord? Women fork out $2,000 to rent Tampines flat but existing tenants refuse to move out

A woman and her friend recently paid a $2,000 deposit to rent a flat that's nearer her workplace.

But when they were about to move in, they realised that the landlord had kept them in the dark about the tenancy — the existing tenants refused to move out... » READ MORE

3. 'I just hope to get a refund': Customers left disappointed after multiple rides malfunction at Universal Studios Singapore

When you're at an amusement park, chances are you would want to experience the adrenaline-pumping roller coaster rides. But what if they are all closed?

That happened to be the case for guests visiting Universal Studios Singapore (USS) on Monday (July 24), according to Lianhe Zaobao... » READ MORE

4. This made my day: Orangutan listens to visitor's baby bump at Singapore Zoo

Orangutans are one of the closest relatives to the human race, and interactions like these remind you exactly why that's the case.

An orangutan was seen pressing its ear to the glass wall of its enclosure in the Singapore Zoo and listening to a pregnant woman's belly in a TikTok video uploaded on July 8 to user Ihsahnmohd's account... » READ MORE

