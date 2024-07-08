Daily roundup: Fancy salted egg crab with superworms? SFA approves 16 insect species for food — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fancy salted egg crab with superworms? SFA approves 16 insect species for food

Fancy some lychee balls with crispy chilli crickets or sushi with superworms?

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on July 8 that it has approved some 16 species of insects for consumption, much to the delight of industry players who have been gearing up for this long-awaited moment... » READ MORE

2. 'I'd grown complacent': 23-year-old Singaporean shares difficulties of living abroad in China alone

For the longest time, Diave Aw Kok Jun had wanted to get out of his comfort zone and try living outside of Singapore.

So, when the opportunity to study in China was presented to him, he excitedly took it up... » READ MORE

3. $5.10 for 'three and a half slices': Koufu apologises to customer over portion of fish soup

$5.10 might seem a reasonable price for a bowl of fish soup these days, but what if that portion comes with less than four slices of fish?

That was the situation encountered by one disgruntled customer... » READ MORE

4. 'I didn't expect it to be so strict': Frontrunners for Miss Hong Kong 2024 quit due to contract, TVB responds

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB recently held the second round of auditions and interviews for its Miss Hong Kong 2024 pageant, but was met with the withdrawal of several contestants... » READ MORE

