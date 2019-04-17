Daily roundup: Fight erupts after waiter of Korean restaurant in Bukit Panjang hurries diner to finish meal - and other top stories today

Two men were arrested in relation to the incident at Ha-Jun Korean Restaurant in Bukit Panjang's Hillion Mall, on Tuesday night (April 16).

1. Fight erupts after waiter of Korean restaurant in Bukit Panjang hurries diner to finish meal

The fight allegedly started after the waiter rushed them to finish their meals... » READ MORE

2. Shake Shack officially opens at Jewel Changi Airport today, and the first guy in line was there since 4.30am

People queueing at Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport, on April 17, 2019.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Burger fan Justin Zheng was first in line. The 37-year-old, who works in the aviation industry, had taken half-day leave just to join the queue early... » READ MORE

3. Andy Hui apologises for cheating on Sammi Cheng, calls himself 'a damaged person'

PHOTO: Screengrab

The singer-actor admitted that he cheated on his popstar wife Sammi Cheng in a press conference held on Tuesday evening (April 16). "I'm a damaged person," the 51-year-old said while... » READ MORE

4. Man jailed for scamming victims of almost $22,000 by selling hotel packages, Rolex watches on Carousell

PHOTO: Pixabay

Yesterday, Foo Siang Wee, 27, was jailed 18 months on five counts of cheating and one count of theft in dwelling, with 11 other charges taken into consideration. Foo was able to trick his victims for so long as he... » READ MORE