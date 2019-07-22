Daily roundup: First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Marvel Cinematic Universe announced the cast of its first Chinese superhero film on Sunday, quelling a week of online speculation but stirring new discussions among Chinese netizens... » READ MORE
2. Billionaire Li Ka-shing pays for Chinese kids' dance trip after chance meeting at airport
Christmas came early for a group of children from Shanghai on Tuesday when they met Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing at an airport in Japan while en route to a dance competition and he... » READ MORE
3. Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name
Donnie Yen once laboured in the shadow of Jet Li and Jackie Chan. But with the impending release of Ip Man 4 in the lucrative box-office franchise, action hero Yen, 55, can look back on even arguably overtaking Chan in a career that has also taken him to Hollywood... » READ MORE
4. Singapore lawyer verifies Sultan of Kelantan's divorce from Russian ex-beauty queen
Even as former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina insists she remains married to the Sultan of Kelantan, his Singapore lawyer has confirmed the split... » READ MORE