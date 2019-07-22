Daily roundup: First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role

Marvel Cinematic Universe announced the cast of its first Chinese superhero film on Sunday, quelling a week of online speculation but stirring new discussions among Chinese netizens...

2. Billionaire Li Ka-shing pays for Chinese kids' dance trip after chance meeting at airport

PHOTO: Weibo

Christmas came early for a group of children from Shanghai on Tuesday when they met Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing at an airport in Japan while en route to a dance competition and he...

3. Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name

PHOTO: Shaw Organisation

Donnie Yen once laboured in the shadow of Jet Li and Jackie Chan. But with the impending release of Ip Man 4 in the lucrative box-office franchise, action hero Yen, 55, can look back on even arguably overtaking Chan in a career that has also taken him to Hollywood...

4. Singapore lawyer verifies Sultan of Kelantan's divorce from Russian ex-beauty queen

PHOTO: Instagram/RihanaPetra

Even as former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina insists she remains married to the Sultan of Kelantan, his Singapore lawyer has confirmed the split...