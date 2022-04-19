Daily roundup: A fitness lover on racism, suicide attempt at 15 and cancer diagnosis — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. A fitness lover on racism, suicide attempt at 15 and cancer diagnosis that helped her focus on mental health
I was hit on my hands, arms and legs with a bamboo rod and slapped across the face in front of the class by a male teacher... » READ MORE
2. 'Inappropriate and honestly scary': Singaporean man gets flak for conducting Christian worship on flight
PHOTO: Twitter/Thatdaneshguy
Passengers onboard an easyJet plane had an in-flight entertainment of a different kind after a Singaporean man, Jonathan Neo, conducted a mid-flight Christian worship session... » READ MORE
3. SIA uniforms, mistranslated menu in Singapore-style Beijing restaurant's got us scratching our heads
PHOTO: Facebook/Arthur Pang
Some travellers appreciate having a taste of home when they're overseas, but a man who recently visited a Singaporean-style restaurant in China was more amused by what he saw there... » READ MORE
4. Cyclist dies after collision with lorry at zebra crossing in Eunos
PHOTO: Facebook/Jeffrey Keng
A 64-year-old cyclist was knocked down by a lorry at a zebra crossing along Jalan Eunos on Saturday (April 16). He died in hospital subsequently... » READ MORE
