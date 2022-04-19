Daily roundup: A fitness lover on racism, suicide attempt at 15 and cancer diagnosis — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. A fitness lover on racism, suicide attempt at 15 and cancer diagnosis that helped her focus on mental health

I was hit on my hands, arms and legs with a bamboo rod and slapped across the face in front of the class by a male teacher... » READ MORE

2. 'Inappropriate and honestly scary': Singaporean man gets flak for conducting Christian worship on flight

PHOTO: Twitter/Thatdaneshguy

Passengers onboard an easyJet plane had an in-flight entertainment of a different kind after a Singaporean man, Jonathan Neo, conducted a mid-flight Christian worship session... » READ MORE

3. SIA uniforms, mistranslated menu in Singapore-style Beijing restaurant's got us scratching our heads

PHOTO: Facebook/Arthur Pang

Some travellers appreciate having a taste of home when they're overseas, but a man who recently visited a Singaporean-style restaurant in China was more amused by what he saw there... » READ MORE

4. Cyclist dies after collision with lorry at zebra crossing in Eunos

PHOTO: Facebook/Jeffrey Keng

A 64-year-old cyclist was knocked down by a lorry at a zebra crossing along Jalan Eunos on Saturday (April 16). He died in hospital subsequently... » READ MORE

