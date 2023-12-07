Daily roundup: Flagging down a taxi? Expect to pay 50 cents more for ComfortDelGro rides starting Dec 13 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Flagging down a taxi? Expect to pay 50 cents more for ComfortDelGro rides starting Dec 13

Commuters can expect to pay more when flagging down a ComfortDelGro taxi starting 6am on Dec 13.

The largest taxi operator in Singapore announced its latest fare revision on Wednesday, explaining that the fare adjustments were made to support its cabbies "in navigating rising living costs and the impending 1 per cent GST increase in 2024"... » READ MORE

2. Johor Bahru flash flood: Singapore car drifts away in floodwaters

The flash floods in Johor Bahru put the "tow" in "undertow" for this Singapore driver after their car was carried away by the current on Wednesday (Dec 6).

A Mercedes-Benz with a Singapore licence plate was seen drifting in floodwaters in a video uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante... » READ MORE

3. So long, farewell: Ah ma who owns Maxwell Teochew Rice & Porridge retires, closes stall

For over four decades, the elderly lady boss of Maxwell Teochew Rice & Porridge - more fondly known as ah ma - has served nostalgic Teochew porridge and dishes to hungry diners... » READ MORE

4. Teacher in Vietnam faints after students corner her, throwing sandal at her head

A teacher in Vietnam fainted during an altercation with students who hurled a sandal at her forehead... » READ MORE

