Daily roundup: Flooding in parts of Marine Parade after pipe bursts, affecting business - and other top stories today

1. 'Some goods were damaged': Flooding in parts of Marine Parade after pipe bursts, affecting business

Residents and motorists waded through ankle-deep waters after construction workers accidentally struck an underground water pipe on Friday (Oct 4)... » READ MORE

2. 18-year-old found dead at NUS dormitory

The body of an 18-year-old man was found at a hostel in the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Thursday (Oct 3).

In response to queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 37 Prince George's Park at about 7.25am... » READ MORE

3. Ong Beng Seng charged with abetting public servant and obstructing justice in Iswaran's case

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng was charged with abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, and obstruction of justice in court on Friday (Oct 4).

Ong did not indicate how he would plead to the charges... » READ MORE

4. 'I accept the blame, it's fine': Tan Jianhao defends iShowSpeed after copping flak over livestreamer's failed stream in Singapore

After being on the receiving end of flak from fans of US livestreamer iShowSpeed, following his first failed livestream in Singapore last month, Singaporean YouTuber and entrepreneur Tan Jianhao is ready to say his piece... » READ MORE

