Daily roundup: Former Pyramid Game host Benedict Goh engaged to Thai girlfriend - and other top stories today

1. Secret's out: Former Pyramid Game host Benedict Goh engaged to Thai girlfriend

Goh, 51, shared that the process started before last Easter when he consulted a friend on the type of engagement ring to get... » READ MORE

2. CEO sacks 900 employees via Zoom call right before holiday season

PHOTO: Tiktok/wanderellaco

Some of the reasons he cited for laying off, just a few weeks before Christmas, include market efficiency, productivity and performance... » READ MORE

3. 'Mum looks thinner now': Shaun Chen spent around 8 hours travelling home to Malaysia

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) has allowed many families to finally reunite after being painfully separated by the Covid-19 pandemic... » READ MORE

4. Man, 41, strikes woman and punches man at East Coast Park, police investigates

PHOTO: Screengrab/Stomp

A man was caught on video hitting a woman and another man at East Coast Park along a small road near the carpark last Sunday (Dec 5)... » READ MORE

