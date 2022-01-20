Daily roundup: Former T-ara member So-yeon and Shinhwa's Andy announce marriages to partners 9 years younger - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former T-ara member So-yeon and Shinhwa's Andy announce marriages to partners 9 years younger

The couple plan to hold their wedding ceremony some time in November... » READ MORE

2. Chinese teen tracks down parents who sold him at birth, only to be rejected again

PHOTO: Handout

He said neither his birth father nor mother would accept him as they had divorced after selling him and each had a new family... » READ MORE

3. New Marvel star Gaspard Ulliel killed at 37 in ski accident

PHOTO: Reuters

Ulliel had collided with another skier on a blue ski trail... » READ MORE

4. River Hongbao is back but you can't just walk in — here's how to book your tickets

PHOTO: River Hongbao

Guests can use their phones to participate in an escape-style mini-game... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com