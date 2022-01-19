Former T-ara member So-yeon and Shinhwa's Andy announce marriages to partners 9 years younger

Two K-pop idols have just announced they are getting hitched — former T-ara member Park So-yeon as well as Shinhwa's Andy Lee are tying the knot with their respective other halves.

So-yeon, 34, has found love in the form of Cho Yu-min, a 25-year-old football midfielder currently playing for Suwon Football Club.

The Painkiller singer's agency Think Entertainment informed the media yesterday (Jan 18) that the couple dated for three years before deciding to get hitched, Allkpop reported.

"The couple plan to hold their wedding ceremony some time in November once Cho Yu-min's current season comes to an end, and So-yeon will be busy assisting him throughout this season," the agency said.

Coincidentally, Andy's fiancee is also nine years younger.

The 40-year-old announced his plans today via a handwritten note uploaded to his Instagram account.

"I have found someone whom I want to spend my life with. This person makes me smile when I am facing hardship and cherishes me so much," he wrote.

"From now on, I plan to live a life of companionship instead of living alone. I hope that you will give us your blessings and your warmest regards."

According to Allkpop, media outlets reported that Andy's wife-to-be is an announcer and they met each other through work.

These announcements come almost three weeks after Dispatch's delayed celebrity couple reveal at the start of the year. Coincidentally, So-yeon's former bandmate Hyomin was also revealed to be dating footballer Hwang Ui-jo.

