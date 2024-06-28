Daily roundup: Gas and electricity prices to rise from July to September — and other top stories today

1. Gas and electricity prices to rise from July to September

Gas and electricity tariffs will rise for the next three months.

From July 1 to Sept 30, those supplied by grid operator SP Group will see a 0.3 per cent increase in electricity tariffs compared with the previous quarter, the group said in a statement on June 28... » READ MORE

2. 'Narrowly escaped death': Construction worker gets to his feet after being hit, run over and dragged by bus

A construction worker had a close shave with death after he was struck by a bus on Thursday (June 27) and dragged under for a few seconds. Miraculously, he managed to get to his feet after that... » READ MORE

3. Chinese man's hometown-inspired beef ramen eatery is a hit in Sweden, says he earns $190k a month

From Gansu province to Stockholm.

Zhou Yan made the bold move of opening an eatery in Sweden's capital, selling traditional Lanzhou beef noodles from his hometown in north-central China... » READ MORE

4. Chew Chor Meng opening second kopitiam at Bidadari

In an Instagram video posted yesterday (June 27), local actor Chew Chor Meng, who co-owns Tam Chiak Kopitiam with DJ-host Dennis Chew and food blogger Miss Tam Chiak, shared that he will be opening a second outlet... » READ MORE