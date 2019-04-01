Daily roundup: George Yeo says Huawei ban won't stop spy threat - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Ex-minister George Yeo: Huawei ban won't stop spy threat when US and others are doing it too

Yeo, Singapore's foreign minister from 2004 to 2011 and minister for trade and industry for five years before that, said the suggestion that Huawei equipment would allow the Chinese government to spy on customers was one-sided... » READ MORE

2. Sorry, Singapore: Malaysia dumps assets to cope with $332 billion debt



Photo: AFP

A year into a new ruling administration, Malaysia continues to grapple with a whopping 1 trillion ringgit debt - but as it goes on a selling spree of "non-strategic assets", questions are being asked over who is benefiting from the exercise... » READ MORE

3. Gojek driver in dispute with elderly passenger apologises, lodges police report



Photo: Screengrab

On Sunday, Gojek said it has concluded its internal investigations into the incident and resolved the matter between both parties, but other investigations are still ongoing... » READ MORE

4. 5 teens arrested for wilful trespass after hiding in Ikea Tampines beyond operating hours



Photo: The Straits Times

In a release on Sunday, the police said officers from Bedok Police Division located the five boys and arrested them... » READ MORE