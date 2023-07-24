Daily roundup: GetGo car renter stunned by $5,400 bill for 'scratching' another car - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. GetGo car renter stunned by $5,400 bill for 'scratching' another car

She described the sum as "exorbitant" and "absurd".

A woman rented a GetGo car and was shocked to get a $5,400 bill for "scratching" another car... » READ MORE

2. Man calls out Singapore car driver for using his YouTrip card at JB petrol station

Finders keepers, losers weepers?

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook Page on Sunday (July 23), driver Leonard Chia shared how his lost YouTrip card was misappropriated by a Singapore car driver at a petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru, Malaysia... » READ MORE

3. These young chefs quit restaurant jobs to open hawker stall selling grilled meats, pumped $25k into business

Moving from the restaurant scene to work as a humble hawker can be a daunting experience for many chefs.

But Mohamed Amrizuhairi Bin Mohamed Amin, 29, and Fadzil Bin Mohd Alip, 27, took that leap of faith and chased their dreams. .. » READ MORE

4. 'Don't waste my bag': Jurong West hawker takes plastic bag back from woman, says it's very expensive

One moment the plastic bag was there, and the next it was gone.

A stunned diner had her meal rudely interrupted when the plastic bag for her takeaway drinks was unexpectedly taken back by the hawker who sold her the drinks... » READ MORE

