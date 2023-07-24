Man calls out Singapore car driver for using his YouTrip card at JB petrol station

Finders keepers, losers weepers?

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook Page on Sunday (July 23), driver Leonard Chia shared how his lost YouTrip card was misappropriated by a Singapore car driver at a petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Chia wrote in his post: "To the lady driver of SKXXXXXH that conveniently took my card and charged your petrol purchase, I hope you are happy using somebody's else's money. "

Sharing the CCTV footage of the woman using his card, Chia said: "Luckily the 4 packs of cigarettes are cash only, the attendant said you wanted to tap a 2nd time. Your UOB one card cannot tap then use my YouTrip..."

Chia also posted a screenshot of a payment of RM37.40 ($10.96) under Chia's YouTrip card paid on July 23 at around 5pm at Petron Taman Pelangi, Johor Bahru.

Chia's post garnered many netizens requesting him to make a police report against the driver for the illegal usage of his funds.

Chia responded to the comments saying that since the incident happened in Johor Bahru, it does not fall under Singapore Police Force's jurisdiction and so, he is unable to make a complain.

A user also commented: "A lot of people think picking up a credit card is like finding cash on the floor, "finders, keepers". Fyi, it is not, it is fraud."

Chia agreed with the user's comment and added: "Exactly, there's a name to it. And making a payment is a conscious effort. By tapping on the UOB card and then changing to somebody else's card also is a conscious choice"

Man finds unauthorised transactions on credit card after pumping petrol in JB

Last month, a DBS customer was alarmed when he found unauthorised transactions on his credit card after pumping petrol in Johor Bahru.

In a post made on Complaint Singapore page, William Lin shared that there were three pending payments made to the Shell petrol station at RM91.43 ($26.40) each although that should only be one.

"I know Johor petrol is three times cheaper, but no need to charge me three times," the DBS customer lamented on Facebook.

Lin told AsiaOne on Tuesday (June 20) that he had contacted DBS and Shell Malaysia, but has yet to hear from them.

