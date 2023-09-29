Daily roundup: Girls' Generation's Yoona chows down on chilli crab during whirlwind Singapore trip — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Girls' Generation's Yoona chows down on chilli crab during whirlwind Singapore trip

South Korean singer-actress Yoona got hundreds of fans packing the walkways of shopping mall Paragon on Thursday evening (Sept 28) during a whirlwind trip to Singapore.... » READ MORE

2. Tit for tat? Bukit Panjang residents splash urine, soy sauce and paint in dispute over shoe rack

This two-year long neighbourly dispute has seen a heated back-and-forth exchange involving various fluids such as urine, soy sauce and paint... » READ MORE

3. Japanese man compares cost of living between Singapore and his home country, here's his verdict

When it comes to cost of living, both Japan and Singapore rank high up on the list.

But even between the two, is there one that is significantly more painful on the wallet than the other?... » READ MORE

4. 'I used to laugh at parents who were so anxious about PSLE': Jacelyn Tay now feels 'kan cheong' over son's exams

Just last month, local former actress Jacelyn Tay shared how she told her son Zavier that lower grades are "no big deal" ahead of his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE)... » READ MORE

