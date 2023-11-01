Daily roundup: Golden Horse-nominated director unboxes lavish goodie bag from awards show — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'The happiest thing is receiving these gifts': Golden Horse-nominated director unboxes lavish goodie bag from awards show

Being nominated in the Golden Horse Awards is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some and they probably think it is a gift.

Besides being blessed with this opportunity, they are also showered with real gifts before the award ceremony... » READ MORE

2. Man warns Singaporeans to not go 'cheap cheap' in Malaysia with ringgit at record low

With the Singaporean dollar a lot stronger against the Malaysian ringgit recently, shopping across the border has become even cheaper.

One man, however, has warned Singaporeans that being a show off there has repercussions... » READ MORE

3. Dad 'abandons' son in public to teach him a lesson, gets slammed by netizens

Getting lost in a crowd can be a traumatic experience for a child.

But that didn't stop this father from 'abandoning' his son at the National Library Building to "teach him a lesson"... » READ MORE

4. 'I didn't want mum's years of hard work to go to waste': Sisters take over 17-year-old Kelly Jie Seafood restaurant

After 17 years of running a restaurant, Kelly Soon felt it was time to call it a day.

The 59-year-old wanted to retire but there was the big question of: "What will happen to Kelly Jie Seafood restaurant?"... » READ MORE

