Daily roundup: Hello Kitty x Starbucks merch sold out online in 1 day — and other top stories today

1. Hello Kitty x Starbucks merch sold out online in 1 day; customer at outlet seen shelling out over $370

You snooze, you lose.

Some Hello Kitty fans in Singapore were up bright and early yesterday just to get their hands on the latest drop at Starbucks...» READ MORE

2. Passenger on SIA flight gets offloaded for repeatedly abusing cabin crew

One passenger on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight in Hong Kong was offloaded and handed to the authorities due to his angry outburst.

According to aviation tracking website Flightradar24, flight SQ897 taxied close to the runway at the Hong Kong International Airport but turned back...» READ MORE

3. Fuiyoh! Uncle Roger's KL restaurant opens to snaking queues while others baulk at RM24 fried rice

For years, Nigel Ng, better known by his online moniker Uncle Roger, has critiqued the skills of fried rice cooks all over the internet.

Now, the tables are finally turned... » READ MORE

4. Jack Neo to film CNY movie about AI with Henry Thia and Patricia Mok

Local director Jack Neo has revealed his plans for his new movie that is scheduled to be released during the Chinese New Year period in 2025.

The movie, tentatively titled AI Ping Cai Hui Ying, which literally translates to AI Fight to Win and a word play on the hit Hokkien song Ai Pia Cia Eh Yia, will begin filming in early October, according to a report by Lianhe Zaobao...» READ MORE

