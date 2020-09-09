Daily roundup: Here's how to take the perfect passport-sized photo at home for free - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Here's how to take the perfect passport-sized photo at home for free

Last week, a Twitter user shared how you can actually take passport photos at home, using only your phone, computer and a printer, if you need to print it out... » READ MORE

2. Moses Lim recalls how he was blacklisted from TV for 4 years after Under One Roof's success

PHOTO: Facebook/ Moses Lim 林益民

As the head of Singapore's funniest TV family, local actor-comedian Moses Lim played a crucial role in making Under One Roof one of the most loved and memorable English shows in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. Changi Airport Facebook page bombarded with angry comments against CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong

PHOTO: Unsplash, Screengrab/Facebook

Netizens have been up in arms against Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family since their former domestic helper was acquitted of stealing over $34,000 worth of items from their household... » READ MORE

4. Stefanie Sun on her mental struggles: I couldn't even get out of bed and brush my teeth

PHOTO: Instagram/ stefsunyanzi

In a recent interview with local Chinese magazine PIN Prestige, the homegrown singer confessed that there was a period of time when she struggled with her mental health... » READ MORE