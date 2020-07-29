Daily roundup: Hong Kong police pepper spray woman who refused to wear a mask - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Police pepper spray Hong Kong woman who refused to wear a mask in supermarket
The 55-year-old woman was arrested for failing to wear a mask, obstructing police in the execution of duty, and failing to produce an identification document... » READ MORE
2. From her love life to her tattoos, Nee Soon MP Carrie Tan is breaking the mould
PHOTO: The New Paper
Newly elected Member of Parliament Carrie Tan is not your regular politician... » READ MORE
3. Century-old Hong Kong bakery to open its first overseas shop in Singapore
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung - which has eight outlets in the former British colony - is opening its first overseas shop in Ion Orchard... » READ MORE
4. Singaporean spy for China: Schoolmate reveals Dickson Yeo sent him 'creepy' FB message
PHOTO: Facebook / Dickson Yeo, Will Nguyen
In a stunning revelation last Friday (July 24), a Singaporean man admitted to acting as a spy for China to obtain sensitive information from the United States.... » READ MORE