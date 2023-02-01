Daily roundup: Hu Ge surprises fans with news that he's a dad - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chinese actor Hu Ge makes surprise announcement about marriage and birth of daughter

Just yesterday (Jan 30), we were reeling over the announcement that Song Joong-ki is married and expecting a baby.

We're in for another shock today, because Chinese actor Hu Ge announced on Weibo: "I'm a father." » READ MORE

2. All-time high: Rent for this 4-room HDB flat hits record $6,200

PHOTO: Google Maps

How much would you be willing to pay to rent a 4-room HDB flat?

Well, a homeowner evidently thought nothing of coughing up a cool $6,200 for one located in Tiong Bahru... » READ MORE

3. I tried McDonald's 'remastered' Quarter Pounder with Cheese that's back after 5 years, but is it better?

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Guess who's back, back again.

It's the return of McDonald's iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and for good this time... » READ MORE

4. Delivery rider calls customer out for 90-cent tip, netizens say 'it's better than nothing'

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Sleepingzack

Unhappy with the amount of tips given by a customer, this delivery rider decided to take to social media to complain about it.

But the man ended up getting schooled by netizens... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com