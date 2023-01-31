Chinese actor Hu Ge makes surprise announcement about marriage and birth of daughter

Cue the sound of more single hearts breaking.

Just yesterday (Jan 30), we were reeling over the announcement that Song Joong-ki is married and expecting a baby.

We're in for another shock today, because Chinese actor Hu Ge announced on Weibo: "I'm a father."

He added: "Mother and daughter are safe, good news for everyone."

Both the news of his marriage and daughter's birth were a surprise as there have been no serious speculations about the actor being linked to anyone romantically in recent years.

In 2018, there were rumours that the 40-year-old was married to young Chinese actress Zhang Leyun, 27, but their agency was quick to dismiss them.

Hu Ge wrote in his Weibo post that his wife is not a public figure.

"In order to let the child be born smoothly, the good news was not announced," he added. "I hope everyone will forgive me."

He also thanked his audience for their continued support over the last twenty years of his career, writing: "Now I'm going to move on to the next stage of my life with you, I hope you can give me more support and understanding."

While messages of congratulations came pouring in, one cheeky fan commented on the post: "You can't just make one film every few years anymore… the price of milk powder isn't cheap."

Hu Ge's latest appearance was in the 2022 movie All Ears, and he is set to act in the drama series Blossoms directed by Wong Kar-wai.

