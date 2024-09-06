Daily roundup: I tried making my office lunches for a week with just an air fryer and a microwave — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Quick fix: I tried making my office lunches for a week with just an air fryer and a microwave

Finding time to prepare lunch during a busy workweek can be a daunting task - especially when your kitchen arsenal is limited to just an air fryer and a microwave... » READ MORE

2. 'They must be very brave': Holland Drive hawkers baulk at record-high $7,000 bid for stall

Amid relatively fierce competition for a vacant food stall in Holland Drive, one bidder who made an offer of $7,012 came out on top... » READ MORE

3. 'He gave me a dressing-down because I was sold out': $2 chicken rice promo met with ugliness

All hawker Michael Poh wanted to do was show his appreciation for his customers.

On Sept 1, the 44-year-old sold his chicken rice at $2. He had planned to offer the special promotion over three days.... » READ MORE

4. 'Even I can't believe it': Dennis Chew receives Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement for 2 years

Dennis Chew has received accolades for his work as a radio DJ and host over the years, but now it's time to add academic awards to his trophy cabinet... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com