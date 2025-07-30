Daily roundup: I try 11 new Michelin Bib Gourmand 2025 eateries to see if they're worth the hype — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I try 11 new Michelin Bib Gourmand 2025 eateries to see if they're worth the hype, here's my honest take

It's the time of the year where Michelin announces which establishments have gotten a spot on its highly coveted guide.

The 2025 Michelin Bib Gourmand list was released on July 17, and there were nine new entrants plus two eateries that moved up from the Michelin Selected category, bringing the total to 11 new additions... » READ MORE

2. Driver, 83, hits motorcyclist and crashes into Clementi coffee shop bollards, missing diners

An 83-year-old woman allegedly lost control of her vehicle, hitting a motorcyclist before crashing into bollards outside a coffee shop in Clementi on Monday (July 28).

The incident occurred at about 6.35pm at Block 449, Clementi Avenue 3... » READ MORE

3. Japanese restaurant Umi Nami to shutter, in yet another F&B business closure at Holland Village

Another one bites the dust at Holland Village as Japanese restaurant Umi Nami announced its impending closure in an Instagram post on Monday (July 28).

In the post, the restaurant thanked customers for their support and stated that its menu and operating hours may change as it prepares for closure, and more updates will be available on the establishment's Instagram and TikTok pages... » READ MORE

4. Eleanor Lee wins defamation lawsuit in China, former assistant to apologise on Weibo

Singaporean Eleanor Lee has won the defamation lawsuit against her former assistant, only known as Xiao Pang, who edited and released an audio clip online in April, damaging the actress' reputation in China.

Her lawyer Yang Shuguang revealed this in a Weibo post yesterday (July 29), adding in his statement, the court recognised that Xiao Pang, despite knowing posting the fabricated content online could damage Eleanor's reputation, continued to do so just so that they could "vent their unhappiness"... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com