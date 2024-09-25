Daily roundup: I try training at the Singapore Navy's new Submarine Trainer Centre - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I try training at the Singapore Navy's new Submarine Trainer Centre

What does it take to be a submariner in the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)?

Most of my knowledge of submarines is limited to what I've seen in the movies, so I was excited to get a taste of life as a submariner when we were invited to the Submarine Trainer Centre located at Changi Naval Base on Sept 16.... » READ MORE

2. 'Never about the money': Iswaran's defence fires back at prosecution on $380k disgorgement delay

During former transport minister S Iswaran's trial on Tuesday (Sept 24), defence counsel Davinder Singh addressed his client's disgorgement of the money involved in the charges against him... » READ MORE

3. Study ranks the best countries in the world, here's where Singapore stands among 89 nations

When it comes to international rankings, be it for global education, cost of living, or even the best airport, we're used to seeing Singapore at or near the top... » READ MORE

4. 'I still have some old injuries': Charmaine Sheh had to pay for own medical bills after getting hurt early in filming career

Injuries may happen when you're filming stunts, but Charmaine Sheh had to cover her own medical costs early in her career... » READ MORE

