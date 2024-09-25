I try training at the Singapore Navy's new Submarine Trainer Centre

What does it take to be a submariner in the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)?

Most of my knowledge of submarines is limited to what I've seen in the movies, so I was excited to get a taste of life as a submariner when we were invited to the Submarine Trainer Centre located at Changi Naval Base on Sept 16.

Over there, we were introduced to three training platforms: the Submarine Command Team Trainer, Submarine Dive Trainer and Submarine Maintenance Trainer, which were built to simulate the various aspects of operating an actual submarine.

With these trainers, submarine crew can conduct training for newer crew members without physically stepping into a submarine.

To become a submariner with RSN, candidates have to undergo a nine-month qualification course.

This centre has been in operation since last year.

The Submarine Trainer Centre has already produced its first batch of graduates, some of whom will make up the crew on board RSN's first two Invincible-class submarines: Invincible and Impeccable, which were commissioned in a ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Sept 24).

A realistic command centre experience

We were first introduced to the Submarine Command Team Trainer which allows crew members to familiarise themselves with the vessel's sonar capabilities.

Over here, trainees participate in drills where they listen to the sounds of various ships to identify whether they are commercial or military vessels and pinpoint their location.

During a demonstration, I got to listen in as one of the operators identified and located the nearby vessels.

I was also given the opportunity to look through a model periscope, a special telescope which allows operators to observe their surroundings above water while inside the submarine.

While looking in, I could spot surrounding ships and even turn the periscope 360 degrees and zoom in to get a closer view of them.

Speaking to media at the trainer centre, Underwater Operator Military Expert 1 Axell Lim, 24, said that the Command Team Trainer provided a realistic experience during his submariner training, almost as if he was "actually on the submarine".

"Having this simulation makes it easier... and more familiar when you're really on board [the submarine]," he explained.

Training for marine engineers

Next, we visited the Submarine Maintenance Trainer, designed to train marine engineers who carry out maintenance work on various systems on board the submarine.

It was at this trainer where I tried my hand at carrying out maintenance on a battery system modelled after those on board the latest Invincible-class submarines.

After donning a protective jumpsuit, mesh gloves and a hard-backed cap, I was guided by Military Expert 4 Toon Wei Kiat, a Marine Engineer for the RSS Invincible, to climb up a ladder to a hatch.

Upon entering this hatch, I found myself in a model battery compartment. In this narrow, cramped space which could barely fit two people, I had to lie on my stomach and slide over to make space for ME4 Toon, who led me through the maintenance process.

Under his supervision, I practiced opening the model lead acid batteries to add distilled water to them. This was when I made my first mistake: touching the magnetic lid to a metal bar.

This immediately triggered a safety light above us, which alerted ME4 Toon and myself to the safety breach.

Another interesting fact that ME4 Toon pointed out was that the protective jumpsuit and mesh gloves, which are attached to the suit's sleeves with metal clasps, formed a closed circuit to prevent engineers from getting electrocuted while handling these high voltage batteries.

An LED light attached to the back of the jumpsuit glows red every time the circuit is closed, allowing instructors to monitor trainees' adherence to safety procedures.

Speaking to the media after the demonstration, ME4 Toon, who has 14 years of submariner experience under his belt, said that the new trainer centre allows trainee submariners to learn from their mistakes without being put in danger.

"If I put myself in the shoes of the learners, the trainer provides a safe environment... to practice... [and] stress test my competency... before I am required to work on board a submarine," said the 48-year-old.

He emphasised that it's crucial for these marine engineers to be well-trained and ensure that the submarine is in top shape.

"If any systems fail, it will affect our navigation, our ability to service and dive. So, this is what we have to do," he said.

Diving deep

Submarine trainees not only have to learn how to operate the controls, but also get accustomed to the way the vessel tilts and moves as it ascends and descends.

The final stop was the Submarine Drive Trainer, which trains future helmsmen in steering a submarine by simulating diving and surfacing procedures.

I was able to experience a milder version of a submarine "joyride" during the media feature, where a trainee helmsman demonstrated how it would feel when a submarine dives and surfaces.

While most members of the media were holding onto the handrails for dear life as the trainer tilted up and down, the submariners remained unfazed and maintained their balance with ease.

The crew members often go on multiple consecutive rides using the trainer to ensure they are adequately prepared for the real deal.

I, for one, was not prepared as the simulator left me feeling slightly queasy. Good thing I'm not a submariner!

Although this experience was not exactly like being out at sea, it allowed me to better understand how crews on board a submarine function — both individually and as a unit.

