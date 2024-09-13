Second Invincible-class submarine returns to Singapore

The lead boat of the Invincible-class (Type 218SG) submarine is home.

A homecoming ceremony for the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Invincible was held on Sept 13 at Changi Naval Base. She was received by Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Kwan Hon Chuong, senior RSN officers and submariners.

The Invincible was launched in February 2019 and is the first of four Type 218SG built by the RSN, Defence Science and Technology Agency and German shipbuilder thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tKMS).

The second and third submarine - the Impeccable and Illustrious - were launched in December 2022. The fourth boat, the Inimitable, was launched in April 2024.

The Impeccable returned to Singapore in July 2023.

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Defence said that the Invincible is expected to be commissioned in the coming weeks.

It added that "the project development for our two other submarines, Illustrious and Inimitable, is progressing well in Germany, and they are expected to return to Singapore by 2028".

Designed for Singapore's waters

The Invincible-class submarine is designed for operations in Singapore's shallow and tropical waters.

Custom-built for Singapore's needs, the four submarines possess state-of-the-art capabilities, including high levels of automation, significant payload capacity, enhanced underwater endurance, and ergonomics optimised for the Asian physique.

Each submarine is 70m long, weighs 2,000 tonnes, and requires a 28-man crew to operate.

