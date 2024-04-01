Daily roundup: Ikea launches 'invisible' $1.04 collection, but netizens aren't fooled — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ikea launches 'invisible' $1.04 collection, but netizens aren't fooled

You gotta see it to believe it. That's what Ikea Singapore is claiming with its latest launch, the Invsbal Collection... » READ MORE

2. 'First time I saw such a scene in my life': Large swarm of flying insects disrupt operations at Upper Bukit Timah restaurant

Diners at Karu's Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant along Upper Bukit Timah Road had their meals interrupted by some unexpected guests on Thursday (March 28)... » READ MORE

3. Off-duty SCDF officer and passers-by free child whose arm gets stuck in gachapon machine at Tampines 1

Shoppers at a Don Don Donki outlet in Tampines 1 were alerted to the sound of a child crying loudly on Friday (March 29) afternoon... » READ MORE

4. 'I was terrified I would lose my life': Man suffers fractured skull after metal rod falls from HDB rooftop

Mr Woe Weng Chai was walking along a pathway in a Bukit Panjang Housing Board estate on the afternoon of March 30 when he felt a sharp pain on his right forehead and shoulder... » READ MORE

