Ikea launches 'invisible' $1.04 collection, but netizens aren't fooled

You gotta see it to believe it.

That's what Ikea Singapore is claiming with its latest launch, the Invsbal Collection.

From laundry baskets to shoe racks, this collection might sound like it would fit in any home.

The only issue is that these products aren't the easiest to spot, if you catch my drift.

Just shy of April 1, the Swedish furniture brand shared an Instagram post announcing the release of the Invsbal Collection.

The Invsbal Collection requires no set-up and also blends into any space, Ikea cheekily claimed in the post.

And at just $1.04 each? This collection is practically a steal!

Described as "see-through", "colourless" and "transparent", let's just say that these new products aren't exactly what they seem.

While Ikea has not admitted to it yet, it's clear that this was an April Fool's Day prank—just look at the collection name, oddly specific price and its release date.

The collection's 'see-through' laundry basket, shoe rack and storage box basically consist of items chucked into a corner, and the 'transparent' picture frame is really a cute doodle on the wall.

These are all perhaps playful nods to everyday messes many of us would see at home.

In the comments section, netizens chuckled at Ikea's attempt to trick them, with some claiming that they could spot it a mile away.

Others saw the light-hearted nature of the post and played along.

One Instagram user thanked Ikea for helping him "argue his case" with his partner.

He added: "I keep telling my wife, it's the laundry bag I got from Ikea."

Ikea cheekily replied, mentioning that they were simply "happy to help".

Businesses join in on April Fools' Day fun

April 1 isn't simply about being on high alert around your friends.

Nowadays, businesses are actively participating in April Fool's Day pranks.

Last year alone, we caught a number of local businesses trying their best to pull a prank on social media—from hunky men servicing air-conditioners to coffee-flavoured potato chips.

So keep your eyes peeled at the start of this month, there's bound to be a few tricks up the sleeves of local businesses.

ALSO READ: Companies in Singapore come up with April Fool's Day pranks to brighten your day

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.