Daily roundup: iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/shxxbi131
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use

In his Instagram post, he also apologised to his fans and the other members of the band... » READ MORE

2. Johor Crown Prince's tweet sparks controversy on social media

TMJ
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

In Tunku Ismail's posting on Hari Raya day, he said only the Johor royalty was worthy of wearing a Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga with black pants... » READ MORE

3. Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again

Wang Yuqing
PHOTO: Facebook/Wang Yuqing

Love is patient. It seems that despite having been married three times - and divorced thrice - Wang Yuqing had continued to wait for The One... » READ MORE

4. Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/YTN News

According to news reports, the 18-year-old mother, surnamed Gyeom, and the 21-year-old father, surnamed Cho, had a huge falling out on the night of May 23. Both of them walked out of the apartment... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup K-pop drug offences South Korea Johor Crown Prince Hari Raya Puasa Local celebrities
