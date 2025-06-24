world

Daily roundup: Inaugural Golden Singa Awards, organised by Dasmond Koh for international Chinese films, to be held on Dec 1 — and other top stories today

NoonTalk Media CEO Dasmond Koh and Ng Tse Meng, Honorary Chairman of RuiFeng Wealth Management Pte Ltd, at the Golden Singa Awards press conference on June 23, 2025.
1. Inaugural Golden Singa Awards, organised by Dasmond Koh for international Chinese films, to be held on Dec 1

Local entertainment company NoonTalk Media is organising the first Golden Singa Awards to be presented in Singapore in December... » READ MORE

2. BYD by JC opens new experience centre at Teban Gardens

BYD by JC, the latest authorised dealer of Singapore's best-selling car brand BYD, has opened its new experience centre at Teban Gardens. The new facility was officially opened on June 21, and is located at 30 Teban Gardens Crescent... » READ MORE

3. 'No personality': UK woman criticises Singapore for lack of heritage

A woman in the UK recently shared a negative travel experience on her travel to Singapore and said that she would not want to revisit, sparking discussions among netizens... » READ MORE

4. Ferlyn Wong had emergency eye surgery after incident on set of new drama

Local actress Ferlyn Wong had a health scare when she woke up one morning in early December last year and couldn't open her eyes... » READ MORE

