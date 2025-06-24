Daily roundup: Inaugural Golden Singa Awards, organised by Dasmond Koh for international Chinese films, to be held on Dec 1 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Inaugural Golden Singa Awards, organised by Dasmond Koh for international Chinese films, to be held on Dec 1

Local entertainment company NoonTalk Media is organising the first Golden Singa Awards to be presented in Singapore in December... » READ MORE

2. BYD by JC opens new experience centre at Teban Gardens

BYD by JC, the latest authorised dealer of Singapore's best-selling car brand BYD, has opened its new experience centre at Teban Gardens. The new facility was officially opened on June 21, and is located at 30 Teban Gardens Crescent... » READ MORE

3. 'No personality': UK woman criticises Singapore for lack of heritage

A woman in the UK recently shared a negative travel experience on her travel to Singapore and said that she would not want to revisit, sparking discussions among netizens... » READ MORE

4. Ferlyn Wong had emergency eye surgery after incident on set of new drama

Local actress Ferlyn Wong had a health scare when she woke up one morning in early December last year and couldn't open her eyes... » READ MORE

