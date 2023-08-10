Daily roundup: Influencer spends $58 on food and drinks for migrant workers on National Day - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Best time for us to show some appreciation': Influencer spends $58 on food and drinks for migrant workers on National Day

How'd you spend your National Day? One Singaporean decided to take the road less travelled and give back to the backbone workers of Singapore... » READ MORE

2. Diner slams tray, breaks bowl at popular MacPherson Teochew Minced Meat Noodles stall after hawker ran out of pork lard

A diner unleashed hell on his bowl of food over the missing pork cubes from his go-to minced meat noodles stall... » READ MORE

3. Most expensive Woodlands HDB flat sold for over $1 million, a whopping $220k more than unit 3 floors down

A jumbo HDB flat in Woodlands transacted for $1.15 million in the resale market last month, setting a new record for the district in the process... » READ MORE

4. Only $4 left: Single mum loses $28k after phone gets hacked, realises she has 2 Chromes installed

If you've got two Google Chrome browsers on your phone, you're not doubling your search speeds or anything of the sort — instead, you're likely getting hacked... » READ MORE

